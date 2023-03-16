New ‘metaverse’ themed co-working space opens on Oxford Street

A new co-working space has today launched in Oxford Street which will be themed around the ‘metaverse’ and help to bring creatives and investors into one space.

Office and workspace company Huckletree, which operates across some of the biggest cities in the UK, has opened London’s first dedicated hub for tech companies pioneering new digital solutions.

Situated at 213 Oxford Street in London’s West End, Huckletree the 22,000 sq ft space will provide facilities for companies involved in industries like digital fashion, and blockchain technology.

This is Huckltree’s fifth coworking space in the capital, with other locations in Soho and Shoreditch.

Last September, City A.M revealed that Huckletree was set to open in the West-End, in efforts to bring a much-needed boost to the area which suffered under pandemic restrictions.

It features Bespoke demo spaces that will allow companies involved in the development of the metaverse to “trial new technologies and products, while an NFT gallery will allow global artists to showcase their work”.

Prices to access the co-working space range from £35 for a day pass up to £315 for a monthly pass which gives you 24/7 access to the hub.

Gabriela Hersham, co-founder and chief executive Huckletree said: “Huckletree has always been at the forefront of the future of the workplace. Web3, and the metaverse are already present across our everyday lives and bringing companies together in the heart of London will allow them to adapt quickly to the evolving landscape.’

“We know the benefits that open conversation and cross-pollination between companies has. We’ve seen this come to life in our other curated hubs in London, including our GovTech and Venture Capital workspaces.

She added:“Joining Huckletree places companies at the centre of the tech and innovation ecosystem, with access to experts, advisors and industry thought leaders.”