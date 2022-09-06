Exclusive: New co-working hub headed to Oxford Street this autumn

A new co-working hub is coming to Oxford Street, City A.M. can reveal today.

Office and workspace company Huckletree, which operates across some of the biggest cities in the UK, is set to unveil its fifth London site in November.

The 22,000 square foot workspace, in Jubilee House, is hoped to bring a much-needed boost to the area which suffered under pandemic restrictions.

Co-founder and CEO Gabriela Hersham said: “Oxford Street is an iconic address in London that has suffered financially and culturally.

“We want to help drive the re-imagination of the area, to create a vision where emerging hybrid communities meet heritage and tradition.”

The hub will be themed around Web3 and the metaverse, with the intention of bringing creatives and investors into one space.

It will also grow Huckletree’s countrywide footprint to 175,000 square feet. According to CBRE, office take-up in the West End reached 4.9m square foot in the second quarter of this year, an increase of 149 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Occupiers have been expanding their footprint at record levels, according to the latest research from the real estate advisor.

Jubilee House joins the company’s VC hub in Soho, which opened in 2019, and the Govtech hub in Westminster.

“Web3 and the metaverse have the potential to transform every industry as we know it, and the community working behind the scenes, be they on the investment or business side, are in need of a space to call home that can also be a platform for funding, deal-flow, ideas, talent, and togetherness,” added Hersham.