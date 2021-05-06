New City of London Corporation Finance Committee Chairman elected

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

Jamie Ingham Clark has today [6 May] been elected as the new Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Finance Committee.



Jamie, who previously served as Deputy Chairman, will lead the Committee responsible for stewardship of the City Corporation’s funds. The Committee aims to ensure the organisation achieves value for money in all its activities and maintains a sustainable financial footing.

Jamie Ingham Clark

His other City Corporation responsibilities include Chairman of the Efficiency and Performance Sub (Finance) Committee (subject to confirmation), Deputy Chairman of the Dispensations Sub (Standards) Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Projects Sub (Policy and Resources) Committee and member of the Bridge House Estate Board. He also sits on a number of other committees. He was previously Chairman of the Digital Services (sub) Finance Committee and Corporate Asset Sub (Finance) Committee.



Jamie has a long connection to the Square Mile going back to his education at the City of London Polytechnic (now London Metropolitan University), where he studied accountancy, and the sixteen years he served in the Honourable Artillery Company. He was elected to the Court of Common Council in 2013 representing the ward of Billingsgate, becoming Deputy in 2015. He trained as a Chartered Accountant with what is now Ernst & Young and rose to serve on a number of boards within the Lloyd’s and wider London Insurance Market. Jamie is a Liveryman of the Clothworkers’ Company. He is a Trustee of the St John Eye Hospital in Jerusalem.



Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Finance Committee Jamie Ingham Clark said:



“I am delighted to be stepping up into this role for what is set to be a hugely important time for the City of London Corporation.



“I will work with my colleagues to ensure we remain on track to maintain the City Corporation’s financial discipline, as we drive forward the Square Mile’s economic recovery and build back better from the pandemic.



“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my predecessor Jeremy Mayhew for his hard work and commitment over the last five years.”



Jamie Ingham Clark replaces Jeremy Mayhew who has served his full five-year term.



Jeremy Mayhew was also confirmed into the role of Deputy Chairman of the Finance Committee.