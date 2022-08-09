New calculator shows how much you could have earned from crypto if you’d held on to it

A new calculator has been launched showing investors how much they could have earned from cryptocurrency by holding onto it from 2020.

The platform has been created by Forex Suggest using the recorded value of cryptocurrencies to reveal how much each digital asset has either risen or fallen in value over the last two years.

The data reveals that Solana has seen the biggest increase in value since 2020, rising by more than $25 – an uplift of almost 98%. Dogecoin has seen the second biggest return on value(95.4%), and Polygon the third (95%).

Flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin has increased by 61.20%, from just over $9,000 per coin to more than $24,000.

Coins that have increased in value the most in the last 24 months…

Rank Cryptocurrency Current Price ($) Current Price (£) Price 2 years ago ($) Price 2 years ago (£) June 2020 to June 2022 Price Change 1 Solana $26.39 £21.38 $0.61 £0.49 97.69% 2 Dogecoin $0.05 £0.04 $0.00 £0.00 95.42% 3 Polygon $0.41 £0.33 $0.02 £0.02 94.98% 4 BNB $219.89 £178.11 $16.82 £13.62 92.35% 5 FTX Token $24.73 £20.03 $2.85 £2.31 88.47% 6 Cardano $0.45 £0.36 $0.08 £0.06 82.93% 7 Ethereum $1,217.58 £986.24 $234.11 £189.63 80.77% 8 UNUS SED LEO $5.34 £4.32 $1.24 £1.01 76.68% 9 TRON $0.06 £0.05 $0.02 £0.01 73.44% 10 Bitcoin $24,191.90 £19,595.44 $9,386.79 £7,603.30 61.20%

You can view the calculator here… https://forexsuggest.com/crypto-spending/