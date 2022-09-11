Netflix teams up with Ubisoft in video game push

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Netflix have announced plans to team up with video gaming giant Ubisoft as the streaming giant expands its offering amid subscriber concerns.

The streaming giant revealed this weekend that it would be working with the French tech firm to create three games based on the gaming ‘universes’ of Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest and Assassin’s Creed.

In addition to the previously announced live-action series, Ubisoft is developing an Assassin’s Creed, mobile game exclusively for Netflix.

“We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched,” said Mike Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix.

“This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world.”

The US streaming giant has made a number of gaming acquisitions in recent months, including the mobile developer Next Games, which had created games based on shows like Stranger Things and The Walking Dead.

It comes as the company continues to feel the pressure of subscriber figures.

Netflix lost nearly a million subscribers in its most recent quarter, adding to the 200,000 it lost in the one before that. Shares have tumbled over 60 per cent in the year to date.

The likes of Meta, Google and Amazon have all been pushing into gaming in recent years as the pressure to keep user attention deepens.