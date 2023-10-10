Netflix: Price hikes boost revenues

Netflix subscriber growth in the UK is buffering but its sales rose 12 per cent last year after a rate hike. The Crown S4. Picture shows: Diana Princess of Wales (EMMA CORRIN). Filming Location: Military Hostel Front, Malaga

Netlix has posted sales of £1.54bn in 2022, marking a 12 per cent increase from the previous year’s revenue of £1.4bn.

The streaming giant also reported the number of British subscribers were up by four per cent in the 12 months leading up to December 2022.

Netflix said it raised subscriber fees to help fund its colossal content budget of around $17bn a year, as it jostles with other streaming platforms for the top spot on viewers’ screens.

Last March, the TV and movie streamer hiked up its prices for a second time in two years, taking its most popular plan up 22 per cent to £10.99 a month.

The streaming giant has invested almost $6bn in British production over the last three years, creating hit series such as ‘Sex Education’ and David Beckham’s new documentary.

“This is an increase of nearly 50 per cent on what we originally anticipated and has created thousands of jobs right across the country,” a Netflix UK spokesperson said.

They added that the UK is their “most important production hub outside North America”.

It is only the second time Netflix has provided a comprehensive view of its UK sales.

The streaming giant has recently cracked down on password sharing in the hopes to drive even more revenue by putting an end to the over 100m households globally watching its shows on an account they are not paying for.