Adam Sandler breaks Rotten Tomatoes record, tops Netflix, with new movie

Adam Sandler, remember him? Well, he’s back with a new movie and it’s going down a storm in America, having already topped the Netflix charts over there.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah stars his actual real-life family. It is a teen drama about a young woman preparing for her Bat Mitzvah and, yep, that teenager is actually Sandler’s daughter, the actor Sunny Sandler. The film examines the ups and downs of teenage life and also stars Idina Menzel and Jackie Sandler, Adam’s wife. The Happy Gilmore and 50 First Dates actor was also producer on the film.

The film sits at number 1 on the US Netflix charts, having been released onto the platform at the end of this month. In the UK the film is currently number 3.

On the critic review website Rotten Tomatoes, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah has a 96 per cent critics’ rating, which is a rare, almost perfect score. 96 per cent is also Sandler’s highest ever Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score. Hustle used to be his highest at 93%.

Sandler has been working closely with Netflix over the past few years, others of his on the platform include Murder Mystery 1 and 2 and the basketball drama Hustle.

You’ll obviously remember Sandler most fondly from the 1990s and early 2000s though, when he went from being a live comedy guest on Saturday Night Live to one of the biggest comedy actors in the world. He led movies including Big Daddy, Grown Ups, The Wedding Singer, The Longest Yard and Just Go With It.

Read more: As Denzel Washington leads The Equalizer 3 we ask: Why are all the action heroes so old?