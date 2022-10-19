Netflix picks up 2.4m subscribers ahead of advertising model roll-out

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 19: In this photo illustration the Netflix logo is seen on September 19, 2014 in Paris, France. Netflix September 15 launched service in France, the first of six European countries planned in the coming months. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Streaming giant Netflix picked up 2.4m subscribers in the last quarter, as it looks to roll out a new advertising model next month.

Its revenue, income and membership exceeded expectations in the third quarter of the year, driven by major hit series sun as The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Stranger Things S4, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The Gray Man, and Purple Hearts.

In the UK, Netflix now accounts for 8.2 per cent of video viewing, 2.3-times that of Amazon and 2.7-times Disney.

Netflix cashed in with a five per cent increase in average paid membership, with operating income totalling $1.5bn compared to $1.8bn at the same time last year.

Looking ahead to the last quarter of the year, the streaming giant warned that the appreciation of the US dollar remains a “significant headwind” for the site, and it is expecting a revenue off almost $8bn

Netflix said: “After a challenging first half, we believe we’re on a path to reaccelerate growth. The key is pleasing members. It’s why we’ve always focused on winning the competition for viewing every day. When our series and movies excite our members, they tell their friends, and then more people watch, join and stay with us.”

In November it will launch an ad service offering streaming at a cheaper rate. It will keep its ad-free model also.