Netflix cancelling Duchess of Sussex a ‘disaster’ for Harry and Meghan’s production company Archewell

Netflix has cancelled an animation series with Meghan Markle

The cancellation by Netflix of an animated children’s series by the Duchess of Sussex is a big blow for Meghan and Prince Harry, a royal expert has said.

Rafe Heydel-Mankoo said this morning: “That’s a complete disaster for Harry and Megan and Archewell Productions.”

“Netflix is having big problems with a dip in subscriber numbers, falling revenues, a plummeting share price, having spent too much on other programmes and is cutting back, particularly on animated series.,” he said.

“So whilst Prince Harry’s Invictus documentary is carrying on, there is nothing for Megan to show for it and it’s really calling into question whether they can walk the walk – they’re good at talking the talk,” Heydel-Mankoo told GB News.

The couple signed up to Spotify, but they’ve only produced one podcast so far.

“The Netflix deal has been over for over a year now and there’s very little to show for it and it looks as if, apart from moaning about the royals, there’s not much that they’re able to do.”

Kate and William

Heydel-Mankoo added that, in relation to reports about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moving to Windsor, that the royal couple have been looking at suitable schools in the area.

He said: “There have been rumours for quite a while now that the Cambridges have wanted to move closer to the Queen.”

“Only 10 minutes walk away from Windsor Castle is this new Adelaide Cottage, it’s also close to the Middletons so it’s good for the grandparents on the mother’s side too,” he said.

“We know that they’ve been scouting out local schools in the area. Adelaide cottage has just been renovated so it makes the most sense for them to go there.



“There’s not much cost involved in that – Frogmore Cottage, which is the much more grand property, will require a lot more refurbishment, and there’s also an option of Royal Lodge which is a 31-room mansion but unfortunately there’s an incumbent there already in the by the name of Prince Andrew who doesn’t seem very keen to relinquish that.”