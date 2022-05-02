Netflix abandons work on Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s animated series ‘Pearl’

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,

Netflix has stopped work on Meghan Markle’s animated family series.

The streaming giant announced it would drop the Duchess of Sussex’s ‘Pearl’ series, as it faced plummeting stock prices and falling subscriber numbers.

This comes after Netflix announced its first quarter results at the end of last month, with its stock down 26 per cent, wiping $40bn of its market value. It also lost 200,000 subscribers in that time.

According to Reuters, the Duchess’s animated series centred around a 12-year-old girl inspired by influenced by women throughout history.

Other animated series which the streaming site will not continue with are ‘Dino Daycare’ and ‘Boons and Curses’.