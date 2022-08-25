Quality Street tub shrinks once again as inflation bites for Nestlé

Nestle shrinks Quality Street tub once again(Credit: Twitter @QualityStreetUK)

Nestlé has shrunk the size of its Quality Street tubs once again this year as inflation takes a bite into profits.

As first reported by The Grocer and confirmed by Nestlé, the 650g boxes that were on sale in the UK last Christmas have been swapped with 600g ones.

The brand’s cartons have also been shrunk from 240g to 220g.

A Nestlé spokesperson told City A.M.: “Each year we introduce a new Quality Street range with formats, sizes, weights and RRPs based on a range of factors including the cost of manufacturing, ingredients and transport and the preferences of our customers and consumers.”

They added that final prices put to customers at the discretion of individual retailers.

Quality Street tubs were last shrunk back in 2019 and have fluctuated in the years before that.

Customers have regularly complained that they have been whacked by ‘shrinkflation’ from major brands.

Back in April, Cadbury said it had downsized the size of its Dairy Milk sharing bar by 10 per cent as it faces inflationary pressures. The chocolate bar will be reduced from 200g to 180g, but still sold at £2.

The confectionary giant said it was “facing the same challenges” its rivals had reported when it came to “significantly increased” production costs and rising inflation.

Crisps giant Frito-Lay also downsized its bags of Doritos this year, as “inflation is hitting everyone”, a company spokesperson said at the time.

While packets of Doritos now have fewer chips in each bag, after cutting the size of its 9.75 ounce bag to 9.25 ounces – the equivalent of around five chips – prices of the product have remained the same.