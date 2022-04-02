NatWest examines £3bn bid for Tilney Smith & Williamson

By:

NatWest is reportedly making a move to acquire Tilney Smith & Williamson.

NatWest is reportedly examining a £3bn takeover proposal for UK wealth management powerhouse Tilney Smith & Williamson.

Sources told Sky News the bank – which was rescued by the government in 2008 – is among several bidders who will make a play as the high street lender is expected to go on sale within the next six weeks.

Tilney Smith & Williamson is owned by buyout firms Permira and Warbug Pincus and it manages more than £57bn.

Despite doubts over how the potential investment might fit with NatWest’s existing portfolio, the bank’s decision to even consider a bid is a sign of its comeback.

NatWest this week made the headlines when it managed to reduce the government’s stake to below 50 per cent since Westminster bailed it out with £45.5bn, the outlet reported.

The bank made around £3bn in profits last year and grew its market value to £23bn, less than half of what was used to rescue it.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.