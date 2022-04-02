NatWest examines £3bn bid for Tilney Smith & Williamson

NatWest is reportedly making a move to acquire Tilney Smith & Williamson.

NatWest is reportedly examining a £3bn takeover proposal for UK wealth management powerhouse Tilney Smith & Williamson.

Sources told Sky News the bank – which was rescued by the government in 2008 – is among several bidders who will make a play as the high street lender is expected to go on sale within the next six weeks.

Tilney Smith & Williamson is owned by buyout firms Permira and Warbug Pincus and it manages more than £57bn.

Despite doubts over how the potential investment might fit with NatWest’s existing portfolio, the bank’s decision to even consider a bid is a sign of its comeback.

NatWest this week made the headlines when it managed to reduce the government’s stake to below 50 per cent since Westminster bailed it out with £45.5bn, the outlet reported.

The bank made around £3bn in profits last year and grew its market value to £23bn, less than half of what was used to rescue it.