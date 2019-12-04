Nato summit: Donald Trump pulls out of press conference after world leaders mock him

Donald Trump has pulled out of a Nato summit press conference this afternoon following world leaders being caught on camera appearing to mock the US President.

“When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington,” Trump said.

“We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of Nato because we did so many over the past two days.”

….When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington. We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2019

Trump called his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau “two-faced” after footage emerged of Nato summit leaders mocking him last night.

Videos of yesterday’s Nato summit showed Trudeau, Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron appearing to gossip about Trump.

Read more: Nato summit: World leaders caught on video ‘mocking’ Trump



Trudeau said Macron was late because “he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top”.



Macron had been sparring with Trump in a press conference on issues such as Nato’s role and so-called Islamic State.

Trudeau later adds: “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.” The Canadian raised his eyebrows and motioned with his hand for extra effect.

None of the leaders caught on the hot mic mentioned Trump by name but their comments were widely interpreted as being directed at the US President.

Today’s press conference was meant to cap the two-day Nato summit following a series of meetings with Nato leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy’s PM, Giuseppe Conte.

But Trump said he had done enough press conferences over the last two days.





Asked about Trudeau’s comments today, Trump responded: “Well he’s two-faced.”



He went on to say Trudeau was motivated by Trump highlighting the fact the Canadian premier had failed to hit a target to send two per cent of national output on defence.



“Honestly with Trudeau he’s a nice guy, I find him to be a very nice guy. But the truth is I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying two per cent and I guess he’s not very happy about it,” Trump said.

Read more: Trump hammers allies over defence spending at Nato summit

“I called him out on it and I’m sure he’s not very happy about it but that’s the way it is. I’m representing the US and he should be paying more than he’s paying and he understands that.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, when asked about his role in yesterday’s conversation, denied any gossiping about Trump.

“That’s complete nonsense …. I don’t know where that’s come from,” he told journalists.

His aide, Dominic Cummings, was seen at the Nato summit in Watford, despite resigning from his position as chief adviser in the run-up to the election.