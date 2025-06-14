Nationwide to Greggs: King’s honours list champions UK business leaders

A host of UK business leaders were included in the King’s honours list. (Neal/PA Wire)

Entrepreneurs and company chiefs in tech, recruitment and banking have been recognised for their contributions to UK business in the King’s birthday honours.

Microsoft UK boss Clare Barclay and ceramics founder Emma Bridgewater, dubbed the “queen of pottery”, received damehoods for services to business.

Nationwide chief executive Debbie Crosbie, who led a £2.3bn takeover of Virgin Money at the end of last year, and Anne Glover, who served as the chair of British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (BCVA) and provided policy advice to the government on technology, also received top honours.

The four women join a star-studded list which includes David Beckham and Gary Oldman, who both received knighthoods.

The King’s honours list includes 1,200 individuals, with MBEs given to darts giant Luke Littler and Claudia Winkleman.

King’s list features entrepreneurs

UK business leaders make up a sizeable share of the honours as Recruitment and Employment Confederation boss Neil Carberry received an OBE for services to the UK economy.

Carberry, who was previously the managing director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said the award was a recognition of the role recruitment and talent agencies have “in changing lives for the better”.

Craig Beaumont, executive director at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), was also recognised with an OBE after he set up partnerships aimed at getting veterans into employment, while Shevaun Haviland, director general at the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), was also honoured for her services to business.

City figures to get honoured included Citi UK boss Tiina Lee, former UK Finance managing director Stephen Pegge and Michelle Scrimgeour, who recently headed Legal & General’s £1.1 trillion investment portfolio.

Business and trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said he was “immensely proud” to see business leaders recognised for their commitment to driving growth and championing UK industry.

Other leaders to have been honoured included Greggs boss Roisin Currie, Sky group chief executive Dana Strong, who received an OBE, and the Welsh billionaire and Specsavers chief Doug Perkins.

Gordon Roddick, one of the founders of The Body Shop, was knighted for his philanthropic work having backed The Big Issue.