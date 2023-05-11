UK Finance

UK Finance is the collective voice for the banking and finance industry. Representing more than 300 firms across the industry, we act to enhance competitiveness, support customers and facilitate innovation.

We work for and on behalf of our members to promote a safe, transparent and innovative banking and finance industry. We offer research, policy expertise, thought leadership and advocacy in support of our work. We provide a single voice for a diverse and competitive industry. Our operational activity enhances members’ own services in situations where collective industry action adds value.