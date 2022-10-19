National Mezcal Day: Where to celebrate this Friday

Mezcal seems to have been on the brink of ‘going mainstream’ for at least a decade, and yet it still hovers somewhere just shy of something you’d actually order. This Friday is National Mezcal Day (not to be confused with national Mezcal Week, which was in May) – so take the opportunity to be won over by Mexico’s favourite spirit at these top bars.

Los Mochis, Notting Hill

Notting Hill’s Baja-Nihon restaurant Los Mochis claims to be the largest tequila seller in the UK. It’s celebrating by serving a Los Mochis Mezcalito for just £10 all night. Alongside this, discounted Mezcal flights will be available to showcase the spirit’s complexity and versatility.

It London, Mayfair

Mayfair’s IT London restaurant is already a destination for cocktail lovers, and the bar team is stepping up to National Mezcal Day with a Spicy Mezcalita, made from SE Busca Joven Mezcal, lime juice, jalapeno and agave syrup. Also on offer is a Hazelenut Mezcal Manhattan, made with Del Maguey Vida, Vermouth del Professore and hazelnut liqueur.

Farzi Café, Haymarket

Head to contemporary pan-Indian restaurant and bar Farzi Café for an LE Mezcal, combining LE Mezcal, pineapple pear cordial, Campari, Cocchi di Torino and Walnut. Full of bold flavours, it’s the perfect accompaniment to the Indian cuisine.

Zetter Townhouse, Clerkenwell

Zetter Townhouse is teaming up with NYC favourite Ponyboy and small-batch Oaxacan distiller Ilegal Mezcal, for a pop-up this weekend showcasing some amazing mezcal cocktails. Highlights will include the light and refreshing Forgetmenot, amde using legal Joven, watermelon juice, honey ginger syrup, lemon juice and jalapeño tincture.

Isabel, Mayfair

This hidden Mayfair drinking den is offering a Mexican Penicillin, made from Mezcal Amores Espadin infused with roasted pineapple Benedictine DOM, lime juice and sugarcane syrup, giving fruity, herbal and toasty notes. The perfect place to get rowdy.