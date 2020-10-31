National lockdown expected in England from next week

Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a new national lockdown in England from next week after his scientific advisers warned coronavirus was spreading significantly faster than their worst-case scenario.

The Prime Minister is said to have spent Friday meeting with ministers and aides after government scientists warned deaths were tracking well above the “worst-case scenario” that suggested 85,000 deaths this winter.

Documents seen by the BBC suggest the UK is on course for a much higher death toll than during the first wave unless restrictions are introduced.

Johnson is expected to make an announcement on a lockdown on Monday, under which everything could be forced to close except essential shops, nurseries, schools and universities.

The new measures could be introduced on Wednesday and remain in place until 1 December, according to The Times.

Ministers had previously turned down plans for a two-week “circuit breaker” over half-term in favour of local restrictions, but a longer lockdown is now thought to be necessary to “save Christmas.”

The government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies initially proposed the circuit breaker, which Wales has adopted, in mid-September in an attempt to reduce infection rates.

A senior government source quoted in The Times said no final decision had been made but added: “The data is really bad. We’re seeing Covid-19 rising all over the country and hospitals are struggling to cope. There has been a shift in our position.”

Cases have been surging across Europe, prompting new lockdown restrictions in Belgium, France and Germany.

Wales is currently under a “firebreak” lockdown with hospitality and tourism businesses closed, and in Scotland the majority of people will be under Level 3 of a new five-tier system from next week.