National Highways lifts 900 miles of roadworks planned for Christmas

National Highways has lifted almost 900 miles of roadworks planned for the Christmas period to help Britons get around. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

National Highways has lifted almost 900 miles of roadworks planned for the Christmas period to help Britons get around.

The vast majority of roadworks will be removed from England’s major arteries from 6am on 20 December to 12am on 3 January, leaving 98 per cent of motorways and A-roads free.

Transport secretary Mark Harper said he was pleased with the National Highways’ decision to remove the roadworks as it will mean less congestion during a busier-than-usual period.

According to AA estimates, 23 and 24 December will be the busiest day as there will be around 17 million on the road.

Congestion is also expected to be higher than normal as a result of the railway strikes – which will take place on Network Rail from 6pm Christmas Eve to 6am on 27 December – and cold weather.

“We know from experience that peak travel times can vary in the run up to Christmas and so we’re encouraging drivers to check traffic conditions before heading out to help keep traffic flowing,” added Andrew Butterfield, National Highways’ customer service director.

Nevertheless, motorists could still face disruption as members of the union PCS working at National Highways will walk out between 16 December and 4 January.

Those working in London and the South East will down tools between 22 and 25 December as well on 3 and 4 January.