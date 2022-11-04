National Grid will trial discounts for households to cut peak-time electricity use

National Grid has set out plans to offer households discounts on electricity bills for cutting peak-time use occasionally this winter.

Households are to be offered the chance to cut usage on a number of days, as the network operator hopes to dodge the last resort measure of black outs.

The scheme is intended to help Brits save up to £100, as households continue to struggle with a cost of living crunch.

12 test days will see how customers respond between November and March, for households with smart meters.

It will be trialled in England, Scotland and Wales, with customers given 24 hours notice of a test day.

The one hour period is likely to be between 4pm and 7pm.