National Grid names Paula Rosput Reynolds its first female chair

National Grid has appointed seasoned executive Paula Rosput Reynolds to replace Sir Peter Gershon as chairman when he steps down next year.

Rosput Reynolds, 64, currently holds a clutch of other directorships at some of the world’s largest companies, including BP, BAE Systems, and GE.

She used to be chair and chief executive of Safeco, a Fortune 500 insurance firm that was acquired by Liberty Mutual Insurance in 2008.

Rosput Reynolds will become the network operator’s first female chair, as well as the FTSE 100’s tenth overall.

Mark Williamson, senior independent director of National Grid, who led the search, said; “Paula has a highly successful track record as a chief executive across the energy and insurance industries and has over 20 years’ experience as a non-executive director in both the UK and US across multiple sectors and businesses.”

“I am honoured to be joining National Grid’s Board as the entire industry is evolving. I am looking forward to working with John Pettigrew and the rest of the Board and meeting National Grid employees and key stakeholders”, Reynolds said.

The firm confirmed that she would join the board on 1 January and take over from Gershon after a transition period.

This will occur at the latest before the company’s annual general meeting.

Chief executive John Pettigrew said: “Paula brings a wealth of board level experience leading global companies in the energy and financial sectors.

“Her experience within international and US companies and insight into strategic and regulatory issues will be an asset to the Board and I look forward to working alongside her.”