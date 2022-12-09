Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

MWek Solutions launches Regulatory Outsourcing and Technology business

MWek Solutions comes to the market at a time of need, where regulatory and compliance uncertainty combined with opaque market activity has caused immeasurable damage. For those businesses left, having the correct internal processes in place have now become a priority for future success. Regulations and compliance will become a necessity and not a nice to have in the ever-evolving future of finance, we see leading governments aligning in the rhetoric around regulating the digital asset space.

After several years in the digital asset space, interacting with leading firms providing consulting and resourcing services, CEO and Co-Founder Mark Weclawek has launched MWek Solutions with Co-Founder Antony Baker, a seasoned entrepreneur and Management Consultant. Together they identified the issues in the current space and have delivered solutions to leading names in the industry pre-launch, as the need is great.

What is MWek Solutions and how can we help you?

Through technology, outsourcing and The RiskPod, MWek Solutions will solve the KYC/ Onboarding, Regulation and Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) problem for institutional crypto businesses globally. Risk and compliance are under the microscope in this industry like never before and MWek Solutions offer the answer by advising on regulatory compliance and most importantly providing the manpower with proven professionals in record time. Institutional crypto firms are the tip of the iceberg. We will resolve pan-industry compliance and onboarding need as The RiskPod grows and we become a technology provider of choice for client onboarding within Financial Services.

Greg Vosper joins as Chief Revenue Officer. His commercial abilities and industry network are beyond reproach. Responsibilities will include building and delivering the growth strategy through building commercial partnerships, business development and sales.

Full details in the coming days with further announcements on the senior hires, and a fuller reveal to the depth of our offerings.

If you are an institution in Crypto looking at KYC, Onboarding or simply need your data in order to ensure regulatory compliance please contact Solutions@mweksolutions.com



CEO & Co-Founder mark@mweksolutions.com

Head of RiskPod & Co-Founder antony@mweksolutions.com

Chief Revenue Officer greg@mweksolutions.com



If you are a candidate in financial crime, onboarding and KYC then you really need to be talking to us too. Details on The RiskPod to come, our USP that will benefit the global community of practitioners in the space.



MWek Solutions. Compliance special forces for forward-thinking companies.