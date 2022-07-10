Musk v Twitter: Legal battle looms after billionaire pulls out of £37bn takeover

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Elon Musk faces a long legal battle with Twitter after the social media firm announced it would be suing the billionaire for backtracking on his $44bn (£37bn) takeover.

Lawyers for Musk accused the social media platform of breaching the terms of the takeover agreement as well as making “false and misleading representations.”

“Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr Musk’s requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr Musk incomplete or unusable information,” read the statement filed to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to Musk, Twitter’s board failed to provide data that would enable him to “make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts.

Following Musk’s dramatic letter, chairman Bret Taylor said the company’s board was “committed to closing the transaction” agreed upon with the serial entrepreneur and it would plan “to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement.”

Under the agreement’s terms, Musk must pay $1bn to break off the contract.

In terms of litigation, executive director of the Berkeley Center for Law and Business Adam Sterling told CNBC that Twitter have a stronger case against Musk.

“He [Musk] makes a number of legal arguments — I think all of questionable standing,” he said. Musk “first focused on bots on the platforms but also performance of the company so, he’s kind of throwing all these arguments out there.”

An intense legal battle could be dodged if the social media agrees a change in deal price price of $54.20 per share.

This seems unlikely as it would cause backlash from Twitter shareholders.

Twitter has also forbidden its staff from discussing the merger, sending a memo to employees.

The message from Twitter’s general counsel Sean Edgett asked staff to “refrain from tweeting, slacking, or sharing any commentary about the merger agreement.”

The Tesla chief executive, who is in the race to become the world’s first trillionaire, originally announced his intention to buy the platform in late April but after a few weeks he put the deal on hold, claiming he needed more information about the percentage of fake accounts on the platform.

In mid-June, the board unanimously recommended shareholders approve the deal following a meeting between Musk and Twitter employees when he reasserted his intention to move forward with the acquisition.