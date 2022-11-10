Musk sends remaining Twitter staff back to office

Elon Musk has ordered all Twitter staff back into the office, ending an era of remote working for the social media firm.

The new chief exec told employees in an email late on Wednesday that they would need to prepare for “difficult times ahead”, according to reports from Bloomberg.

The news comes as the billionaire pushes forward with a number of major changes at the company, including mass layoffs and paid verification.

Musk has started laying off thousands of Twitter workers after warning the social media company is losing more than $4m a day due to a “massive drop” in advertising revenues.

Just today, Twitter’s information security chief Lea Kissner said she would be leaving the company.

I've made the hard decision to leave Twitter. I've had the opportunity to work with amazing people and I'm so proud of the privacy, security, and IT teams and the work we've done.



I'm looking forward to figuring out what's next, starting with my reviews for @USENIXSecurity 😁 — Lea Kissner (@LeaKissner) November 10, 2022

Musk had already made his views clear on remote working with his approach at Tesla.

In a letter leaked in June by Whole Mars blog, the Tesla boss told staff that they are now expected to spend a minimum of 40 hours a week in the office or be fired.

“This is less than we ask of factory workers”, he wrote. “If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly.”

While companies like Meta and Alphabet have retained their flexible working models, Apple has demanded that employees return to the office at least three days a week.

Aside from workplace policies, Musk has also ruffled feathers of some policy makers.

Sophie in ‘t Veld, a Dutch member of the European Parliament and key member of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs panel, flagged her concerns about Musk’s “free rein” about a number of issues, including hate speech and disinformation.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, the Dutch member of European Parliament said: “We first want to know: Is he indeed going to play by the rules, to respect European laws?”.

“I think we also want to be reassured that Twitter is not going to be, let’s say, a threat to democracy.”