Facebook and WhatsApp owner Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13 per cent of its staff

Facebook owner Meta is cutting its workforce by 13 per cent, letting go approximately 11,000 of its staff.

In a note published by Mark Zuckerberg, the social media giant’s chief executive said it was announcing “some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history”.

He will “reduce the size of our team by about 13 per cent and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go”, Zuckerberg said.

The social media boss also said the company, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, is also “also taking a number of additional steps” to cut spending and extend its freeze in hiring new staff.

This comes after a tough month for big tech with Meta making huge losses, as the firm fends off the wider tech sell-off and slowing advertising spend.

The Silicon Valley titan said profits had halved during the third quarter as its ad-supported platforms like Facebook and Instagram struggle with inflation and rising interest rates.

Around $80bn (£69bn) was wiped off the company’s market value following the news, leaving shares down over 70 per cent in the year to date.

Meta has imposed a hiring freeze after it added more than 27,000 employees in 2020 and 2021 combined,

However, Meta is not alone in this downturn, with the likes of Google parent firm Alphabet and Microsoft also slowing hiring as they try to cut costs and mitigate plateauing sales.

Zuckerberg, who has come under severe criticism for pushing his metaverse concept, said to employees he wants to “take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here”.

The multi-billionaire said he knows “this is tough for everyone” as he apologised to those being let go.

He blamed the pandemic and the how the world “rapidly moved online” meaning there was a “surge of e-commerce” which led to “outsized revenue growth”.

Zuckerberg said his “decision to significantly increase our investments” didn’t pay off, and “not only has online commerce returned to prior rends” but a number of external pressures have “caused our revenue to be much lower than I expected.

“I got this wrong and I the responsibility for that”.

