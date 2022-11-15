Letters: Elon Musk has a people problem

Elon Musk has demanded all staff now work from the office

[Re: Musk sends remaining Twitter staff back to office, Nov 10]

We often see Elon Musk front and centre of the news for being a brilliant businessman. But if the past two weeks have shown us anything, it’s that being a brilliant businessman doesn’t automatically make you a brilliant leader of people.

A full U-turn on remote working policies and the elimination of monthly company-wide “days of rest”, are a sure way to lose trust, overwhelm workloads and ultimately end up with an unhappy, unmotivated workforce.

Culture and people are the foundation of any business, especially during difficult economic times. And it’s clear that the risks of taking them for granted are high.

Our research found that work-life balance (39 per cent), trust in leadership (28 per cent) and supportive management (27 per cent) are the three most impactful areas in boosting motivation and productivity for employees.

If employers fail to provide these, they could see people leaving, or “quiet quitting”, threatening to damage culture further. So, whilst budgets are being squeezed, it’s clear employees value consistency and certainty, as well as an employer who listens to and invests in them on a long-term basis.

If employers are to maintain a happy and motivated workforce that help them weather the storm ahead, it’s vital they continue to invest in their long-term people strategy – one that focuses on being consistent, considerate and compassionate.

Pete Cooper