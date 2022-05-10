Musk says he’ll welcome Trump back to Twitter after calling ban ‘morally wrong’

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Elon Musk has said he will lift the Twitter ban on Donald Trump after his $44bn takeover closes, calling the ban “morally wrong and flat-out stupid”.

Tesla chief exec, as well as free speech absolutist, confirmed his position on the former President while speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference.

The eccentric billionaire also said that the “best case scenario” would be the social media giant deal to close within two to three months.

Musk said yesterday that he and the EU are “very much on the same page” as the union pushes forward with its Digital Services Act.