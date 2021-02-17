Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp strikes news partnership deal with Google

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp has inked a three-year deal with Google that will see the US tech giant pay to use the publisher’s news content.

New Corp, which owns titles such as the Times, the Sun and the Wall Street Journal, said it will provide “trusted journalism from its news sites around the world in return for significant payments by Google”.

The deal, which relates to the curated news feed dubbed Google News Showcase, comes as the search engine faces increasing pressure to pay publishers for news.

Google launched the feature in the UK earlier this month, signing agreements with titles including the Telegraph, Financial Times and Evening Standard, as well as local newspaper groups such as Archant, JPI Media and Reach.

However, the tech giant is still facing pressure over potential legislation that would force it to pay for use of publishers’ content.

Google has threatened to withdraw its search engine from Australia if politicians push ahead with new draft laws there.

The News Corp deal includes a number of major news outlets in the country, including the Australian, Sky News and a string of regional newspapers.

The media group said the partnership also included the development of a subscription platform, and sharing ad revenue, as well as developing audio journalism and “meaningful investments” in video journalism by Youtube.

Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp, said that the deal would have “a positive impact on journalism around the globe as we have firmly established that there should be a premium for premium journalism”.