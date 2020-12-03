Multiple casualties after large explosion at water plant near Bristol

A large explosion at a water treatment plant in Avonmouth near Bristol today has caused “multiple casualties”, emergency services have said.

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue Service, which is in attendance at the scene, said that the incident was ongoing.

She confirmed that the blast had caused multiple casualties with serious injuries, but provided no further information.

Police and ambulance services are also at the scene, the firefighters added on Twitter.

Avon police declared the blast a “major incident” and asked members of the public are advised to avoid the area. A full investigation will be carried out.

Emergency services were called to the site of the incident, a Wessex Water water treatment centre, at around 11:20 this morning.

Police are currently searching the facility to make sure that everyone is accounted for.

Images from the site appeared to show that a tall metal tank had lost its roof, presumably in the blast.

Home secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “Deeply concerned at reports of a warehouse explosion in Avonmouth.

“My thoughts are with those affected and our brave emergency services working hard to resolve this incident.”

More to follow.