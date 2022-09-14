Multi-buy ban on sugary foods may be scrapped under government review

The new red tape will concern any UK food that is considered to be a multi-ingredient product, such as chocolate and crisps.

Ministers may rip up its strategy to tackle obesity after a new review has been ordered into incoming rules around the promotion of unhealthy food, it has been reported.

The Guardian newspaper has reported that Prime Minister Liz Truss could scrap a ban on foods that are high fat, salt or sugar being displayed prominently in shops as well as one out ruling multi-buy deals.

According to the newspaper’s sources in Whitehall, the review would be deregulatory in focus”.

One source told the newspaper that there did not “seem to be any appetite” from the new health secretary Thérèse Coffey “for nanny state stuff.”

CityA.M. has approached the Department of Health for comment.