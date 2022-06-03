Mr Big can Stuff his rivals in Epsom opener

Mr Big Stuff was fifth at Newbury last time

DERBY Day gets underway with the fiercely competitive looking three-year-old Cazoo handicap (2.00pm) with at least half a dozen contenders looking extremely well-treated.

Top of my shortlist has to be the Richard Spencer-trained MR BIG STUFF, who looked a shade unlucky in last month’s London Gold Cup at Newbury.

The son of Iffraaj has been raised a pound by the handicapper for his fast-finishing fifth but it would be a major surprise if he wasn’t rated in the high 80s at very worse by the end of the campaign.

That means his current mark of 82 looks more than lenient and Tyler Heard taking off a further 5lbs only adds more confidence in his chances.

Obviously, it’s Epsom and he will require plenty of luck from his draw out wide in 13, but the 5/1 on general offer looks more than tempting.

With the huge World Pools on offer its worth chancing our arm with a Quinella and I can see Hugo Palmer’s NOLTON CROSSrunning a huge race too.

He was an unlucky second on his only start on turf last time and is another one likely to make a mockery of his current mark of 80 over time.

Not many ride Epsom better than his pilot Silvestre de Sousa and the pair have faired better than Mr Big Stuff breaking from stall four.

At a much bigger price, I’ll throw in Andrew Balding’s SWILCAN BRIDGE at round 14/1 with Hayley Turner booked to ride.

He’s got form at the track and at Goodwood and should be in the mix if it stays dry.

The rest of Epsom’s card looks as trappy as usual although I like the look of SOLENT GATEWAY at 6/1 in the World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap (5.15pm).

He pulled far too hard when trying to take a dramatic step up in trip in the Tote Chester Cup last month and is better judged on his previous good run over course and distance.

A fast-finishing third to Going Gone has to go down as unlucky and the young, talented Harry Davies takes off a valuable five pounds.

Finally, the closing six furlong handicap (5.50pm) looks arguably the hardest betting race of the day.

MANY A STAR looked good last time and has to be on any shortlist, as does COMMANCHE FALLS who has a big weight but is the class act.

I’ll be throwing the pair in a Quinella with MUSCIKA, who was a tad unlucky in this 12 months ago when just touched off.

He’s five pounds lower at the weights and came here last season in equally bad form.

The 20/1 on offer could look huge and may send plenty home happy.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Mr Big Stuff e/w 2.00pm Epsom

(Mr Big Stuff, Nolton Cross, Swilcan Bridge in a Quinella)

Solent Gateway 5.15pm Epsom

Muscika e/w 5.45pm Epsom

(Many A Star, Commanche Falls and Muscika in a Quinella)