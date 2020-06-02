MPs set to vote on new coronavirus House of Commons proceedings

MPs are set to vote on whether to drop virtual proceedings in the House of Commons amidst growing opposition to the changes.

Westminster returns today after a recess, with House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg tabling a motion that would bring to an end the hybrid parliament of the past two months.

This would mean an end to virtual voting and virtual questions for MPs as has been seen throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

The new set-up would see only a limited amount of MPs in the chamber, while they keep two metres apart at all times.

It would also see kilometre-long queues formed for MPs to socially distance while voting.

The proposed scrapping of virtual parliament has been criticised by MPs from all sides of the house, with some arguing it would put individuals at higher risk of catching Covid-19 in harms way.

Former Conservative cabinet minister Karen Bradley is leading a revolt against the changes and has proposed amendments that would allow some remote voting.

She is being supported by fellow Tory MPs Sir Bob Neill, Caroline Nokes, Tobias Ellwood, Simon Hoare and Julian Knight.

Conservative MP Robert Halfon wrote in City A.M. today that most MPs should return to parliament, but that exceptions should be made.

“Those MPs genuinely at risk of Covid-19 or self-isolating in the interests of the public should be able to participate, via the internet as they have been for the past two months or via an MP proxy, in that most fundamental part of being an MP — voting,” he said.

Labour MP Margaret Hodge tweeted her anger at the prospect of remote voting being discontinued.

“As somebody in the ‘vulnerable’ category, I am unable to join them,” she said.

“I am furious that for the first time in my 25 years as an MP I am being denied the right to vote.”

Rees-Mogg, writing for Politics Home, said getting MPs back into the House of Commons would make parliament “much more effective”.

“Politics is better done face-to-face, even if the whites of the ministerial eyes are six feet away,” he said.