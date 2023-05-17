Moyes looks to replicate his 2007 success against AZ Alkmaar with West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes has said he can topple AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands tomorrow having been the first manager to breach the Dutch fortress in Europe in 2007 when his Everton side beat Louis van Gaal’s men to end a 32-match record spanning three decades to an end. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

West Ham lead 2-1 going into the second leg knowing a draw will be enough to take them to the final in Prague.

“Their record is very good,” Moyes said.

“But I have been here and won before. I remember it well. I have to try and do that again, that’s the job.

“I remember it because I have so much respect for Louis van Gaal and he was the coach at the time.

“It was my dad who reminded me about the victory, he was here then and he’ll be here tomorrow as well.”

West Ham were beaten in the semi-finals of the Europa League last year but have made it into the final four of the Europa Conference League, alongside AZ Alkmaar, Fiorentina and Basel.