Motorists warned of disruption as fuel price protesters stage demonstrations

Angry motorists blocked some of the country’s biggest arteries in early July. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Fuel price protests are expected to create disruption across the country tomorrow.

According to an image posted on the Facebook group ‘Fuel Price Stand Against Tax,’ demonstrations are set to be held nationwide – impacting major urban areas and thousands of people embarking on their summer holidays.

Avon and Somerset Police told motorists to expect longer journey times as protesters are planning “slow-moving roadblocks” on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and 38.

“Nevertheless, drivers can expect journey times will likely be longer than normal, especially on motorways, which often tend to be at their busiest at this time of year,” said Tony Blatchford, superintendent of Avon and Somerset Police.

“We advise motorists to consider any alternative travel plans available and ensure they are suitably prepared in case they are delayed.”

A first group of protesters is expected to travel on the M5 between Bridgwater and the interchange at Almondsbury, moving east along the M4 to the M32’s Junction 1.

Protesters will leave the motorway for a period of time before going back to Bridgwater.

A second group will stage a ‘go-slow’ to the Bridgwater Shell petrol station, blocking the forecourt in the morning.

Earlier this month, fuel protests created mayhem across the UK’s motorways network, leading to the arrest of 12 people for dangerously low speed driving.

Petrol prices at UK forecourts were on average at 187.5p per litre while diesel was at 196.1p.