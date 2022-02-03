Moto cuts fuel prices following National Highways thumbs up

Moto has reduced the price of fuel by 15p per litre. (Photo/Getty images).

Motorway services operator Moto will cut fuel prices by 15p per litre at its new digital sign installations on motorways after National Highways gave the move the thumbs up.

The roll out, which will initially include five Moto sites, will see motorists save up an average £7 per tank, bringing the operator’s prices in line with high street forecourts and within 10p of average supermarket prices.

“We have worked tirelessly to show National Highways that the new signage is a very sensible measure that will allow us to reduce prices for motorists,” said the group’s chief executive Ken McMeikan, while urging others to follow suit.

“If other motorway operators also look to install the new fuel signage and lower prices at their sites, motorists will see fuel prices comparable to local high street forecourts up and down the UK’s motorways.”

The National Highways’ green light came after Moto trialled the new system at its Birmingham site and reported great numbers of drivers stopping because of the more competitive prices.

“We see this move as a positive step forward, enabling operators of Motorway Service Areas to continue to contribute to road safety, customer choice and the efficient flow of traffic on our motorway network,” added National Highways’ senior policy advisor Julie Prince.