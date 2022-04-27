MOT could be relaxed under new government plans

Transport secretary Grant Shapps did not exclude relaxing MOT rules.

The annual MOT checks could be relaxed under government plans to help Brits navigate the cost of living crisis.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps today told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee he didn’t exclude out relaxing the rules, but any changes would need to meet a “very rigorous safety standard.”

“If you look at things like MOTs – cars have clearly become a lot more reliable than when the MOT, named after the Ministry of Transport, was put in place,” he said.

“I think it’s always right to keep these things under review, but there’s a lot of road to cover before we get to that point.”

The move – which could see MOT checks become bi-annual instead of being required every year – was lambasted by both committee members and motoring groups.

Committee member Karl McCartney called the idea “absolutely crass” while RAC’s head of policy Nicholas Lye said changes could threaten road safety.

“The purpose of an MOT is to ensure vehicles meet a basic level of safety for driving on our roads,” he said.

“Shifting it from annually to every two years would see a dramatic increase in the number of unroadworthy vehicles and could make our roads far less safe.”

Under current legislation, vehicles are required to go through an MOT check three years after they were registered, and then every year.