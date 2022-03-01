Mortgage approvals highest since the summer as cost of living crunch looms

Mortgage approvals for house purchases lifted in January, in another monthly boost for the housing market.

Figures released from the Bank of England on Tuesday morning show some 73,922 mortgage approvals during last month. This is the highest approval number since July 2021, when 75,900 mortgages were given the green light.

It also represents the third best January performance in the past decade and is higher than the 12-month pre-pandemic average up to February 2020 of 66,700.

However, property gurus have warned the impact of soaring interest rates and the cost of living crunch are yet to be seen on the housing market.

“What goes up must inevitably come down, but it certainly seems as though we’re yet to hit the ceiling where mortgage approvals are concerned,” managing director of Sirius Property Finance, Nicholas Christofi, said.

Christofi added: “It certainly looks as though a further uplift may be on the cards however, it’s fair to say that we’re yet to see rising interest rates and an increase in the cost of living impact top line market health.”

These issues are anticipated to “become more prominent” in the coming months with the number of buyers and borrowing sums curbed, Christofi said.