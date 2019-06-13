Thursday 13 June 2019 9:26 am
Morrisons to expand Amazon online delivery service across the UK
Supermarket Morrisons said today it will expand its online delivery partnership with Amazon to more cities across the UK. The Morrisons at Amazon service allows Amazon Prime customers to receive online same day grocery deliveries in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and parts of London and the home counties. Customers can order groceries online which are picked up at a local Morrisons store and delivered by Amazon. During 2019 this will be rolled out to other cities including Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield and Portsmouth.
The expansion will see Morrisons becoming a retailer on Amazon’s Prime Now website and app, selling directly to customers.
Morrisons will continue as a wholesaler for all Amazon’s other UK grocery offers to customers.
Morrisons chief executive David Potts said: “Morrisons conveniently located local supermarkets and Amazon’s very popular website and customer offer are an ideal combination, offering ultra-fast same day grocery home delivery for customers in and around cities across Britain.”
Doug Gurr, Amazon UK country manager, said: “We are committed to growing our grocery business so that we can continue to deliver what we know our customers will always care about – low prices, vast selection, and fast delivery – and our relationship with Morrisons is an important part of that long-term growth.”
Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com, said: “Morrisons can expect further earnings accretive growth from the tie-up with Amazon, which offers a further capital-light growth lever alongside other initiatives such as the Morrison Daily forecourt outlets.”
Morrisons share price rose 0.8 per cent to 196p this morning.
