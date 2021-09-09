Morrisons revenue tops £9bn, painting picture of health for bidders

Morrisons has topped a revenue of £9bn in the past six months, as the bidding battle over the supermarket giant escalates.

The retailer enjoyed a revenue lift of 3.7 per cent, including its fuel earnings, in its interim results for the six months to 1 August, painting a picture of health for potential buyers.

The high street staple been at the centre of a bidding war over the past two months, which has seen private equity firms Fortress and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, race to one up each other’s offers.

With both bids not yet declared final, the bidding battle has gone to auction.

However, Morrisons’ interim profit before tax leaves a little to be desired, as it dropped 43.4 per cent from £145m to £82m.

Despite this, the retail heavyweight has performed well digitally, as the UK’s consumer focus remains locked on online offerings.

It’s online like-for-like growth jumped 48 per cent in the period, but surged a massive 237.1 per cent on pre-pandemic levels.

Morrisons on Amazon’ has now expanded to more than 60 towns and cities, which it said covers some 60 per cent of the UK’s population.

It added that it will begin supplying the UK’s Amazon Fresh stores, alongside its bolstering its Deliveroo grocery offering.

Morrisons’ brick and mortar deal with McColl’s is also well underway, as the McColl’s store conversion roll-out has been ramped up to 350 by November next year – up from a target of 300 by the end of 2023.