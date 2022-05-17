Morrisons owner CD&R eyes £2.5bn takeovers of facilities management titans

Morrison private equity owner is reportedly planning to snap up and merge two facilities management firms.

Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is in discussions to buy significant stakes in Atalian Servest and OCS, Sky News reported.

Last year, the New York-based private equity firm clinched a £7bn deal to takeover the grocer Morrisons.

The deals could be valued at around £2.5bn all together, according to Sky News’ City sources.

It was not set in stone that there would be any takeovers, one source told the news organisation.

However, the private equity firm was reported to be in detailed talks with both firms with the possibility of inking an agreement with one or both within weeks.