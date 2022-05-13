Ex-Morrisons boss appointed CEO of food manufacturer Greencore

Dalton Philips

London-listed convenience foods manufacturer Greencore has appointed a a former Morrisons boss as its new chief executive officer.

Philips headed grocer Morrisons, now owned by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier and Rice (CD&R) between 2010 and 2015.

Dalton Philips will join as CEO and executive director on 26 September, stepping into the shoes of Patrick Coveney who exited the firm at the end of March.

The company supplies major supermarkets with their own-brand food products.

Philips said he was looking forward to joining the firm in the autumn and to “helping to realise the significant future growth potential that I see for this business.”

He added: “I know from my time as a Greencore customer that this is a business with exceptional dynamism, adaptability and ambition, and one that is committed to the highest levels of product quality, customer service, and sustainability.”

Philips’ CV includes a five-year stint as group CEO of global airports and travel retail firm Daa.

Shares in the Dublin-founded company were lifted slightly by some 0.70 per cent on Friday afternoon.