Morrisons hikes staff bonus amid coronavirus crisis

Morrisons has pledged to reward frontline employees working throughout the coronavirus crisis by increasing annual bonuses three-fold.



The supermarket announced today that frontline staff will receive a six per cent bonus on their earnings for the next 12 months, rather than just the next eight to 12 weeks.



Morrisons said the changes mean a full-time worker will pocket a bonus payment of £1,050 compared to the £351 that would have been paid last year.



The bonus will be paid quarterly and both permenant and temporary employees will be eligible, as well as those who are off sick or self-isolating.

Clare Grainger, Morrisons group people director, said: “Our highly valued colleagues have stood tall amidst the coronavirus pandemic, playing their full part in feeding the nation. We want to thank every single one of them for their continued hard work during these unprecedented times by paying a much higher guaranteed bonus for the whole year in recognition of their effort.”

Morrisons frontline salaried managers are also guaranteed to receive a bonus that will be twice their maximum yearly amount in a normal year, again guaranteed and paid quarterly.

The supermarket previously announced it would allow extremely vulnerable and high risk colleagues to take 12 weeks paid leave to self isolate as well as paying 12 weeks paid leave to colleagues who live with someone who is high risk and extremely vulnerable.

Meanwhile, perspex screens have been installed in store to protect colleagues and customers at checkouts.

