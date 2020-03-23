Morrisons cuts fuel prices as oil prices dip lower

Supermarket Morrisons has announced a reduction in forecourt fuel prices.

Effective from today, unleaded and diesel will be reduced by 12 and 8p a litre respectively.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

Morrisons said this will save the average customer £6 on unleaded and £4 on diesel.

Ashley Myers, head of fuel for Morrisons, said: “We are playing our full part in reducing the cost of living and feeding the nation.

“This reduction in fuel prices will help motorists to save money at this difficult time.”

This comes as the international oil price remains low due to coronavirus and the Russia Saudi Arabia price war. The price of Brent crude fell three per cent to aorund $28.11 today.

Read more: Fuel prices fall on back of coronavirus crisis

Before the outbreak, these factors had already seen supermarkets cutting their fuel prices.

Leading supermarkets have also announced the recruitment of thousands of new staff to keep shelves stocked during the crisis.

It is hoped many of those hired will be from industries such as hospitality which have been adversely affected by coronavirus.