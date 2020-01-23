Morrisons axes 3,000 management jobs

Morrisons is preparing to cut 3,000 management jobs across its supermarkets, as it adds more hourly paid roles.



The retailer announced today that it will create 7,000 new hourly paid jobs across its stores, which will result in a net 4,000 new jobs.

The affected managers will be able to apply for the new roles, which will involve taking a pay cut.



Many of the new roles will be on Morrisons’ butchers, bakers and fishmongers counters.



The remaining managers will “concentrate on helping frontline colleagues to do their job better”, the grocer said.



Morrisons group retail director David Lepley said: “This proposal means more frontline colleagues improving product availability and helping customers.



“Whilst there will be a short period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals we will be supporting them through this process and there are jobs available for everybody who wants to continue to work at Morrisons.”



Today’s announcement comes days after Sainsbury’s announced plans to axe hundreds of management roles.



The supermarket said on Tuesday that bringing together more teams in commercial, retail, finance, digital, technology and human resources would lead to a reduction of “hundreds of management roles across the business”.



Sainsbury’s said it had reduced its senior leadership team by 20 per cent since the start of the 2019 financial year.

