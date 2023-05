Morning in the City: Live updates as inflation drops, results from Aviva and M&S

The City Of London

Welcome to City A.M.’s live blog on Wednesday 24 May as the latest inflation figures are released, and there are results from Aviva and M&S.

What you need to know this morning:

Inflation has dropped to 8.7 per cent

Marks and Spencers report nearly 10 per cent revenue increase

Aviva’s strong start: Sales rise eleven per cent