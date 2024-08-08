Morgan Sindall: FTSE 250 construction group continues run of growth

Since entering office, planning reforms have been central to the government’s attempts to stimulate higher economic growth.

Construction and regeneration group Morgan Sindall has reported yet another half of double-digit revenue and profit growth.

The FTSE 250 constituent, which is headquartered in London and helped expand Whitechapel station for Crossrail in 2021, hailed a “record” performance in the six months to 30 June. Revenue jumped 14 per cent from £1.9bn to £2.2bn.

Profit before tax rose by high double-digits year-on-year, up 17 per cent to £70.1m, while operating profit rose 11 per cent to £65m.

Adjusted earnings per share increased from 98.9p in the first half of 2023 to 112.5p this year. up 14 per cent. Off the back of the results, the company hiked its interim dividend to 41.5p.

It disclosed an order book of £8.7bn, slightly down on the £8.9bn in 2023.

“We’ve delivered another record set of results in the first half, once again,” said Morgan Sindall’s chief executive and co-founder John Morgan, “reflecting the high quality of our operations, with revenue, adjusted profit before tax and the interim dividend all showing strong mid to high double-digit growth in the period.

“The challenging market conditions that we experienced in 2023 are easing, as we continue to make significant strategic and operational progress across the group.”

Morgan added that the firm remained “well-positioned” to support the new Labour government’s recently announced affordable home and social infrastructure plans. These plans are expected to usher in a ramping up of activity for housebuilders and construction specialists like Morgan Sindall.

The bumper results continue a remarkable run from the London-listed firm, which, in its full year results published in February, bucked an industry-wide malaise to post more double-digit growth.

Morgan Sindall said its balance sheet grew from £263m to £351m, with more average daily net cash than last year.