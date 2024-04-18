What drives business leaders beyond profit? | More Than Money

“More than Money” is a series delving into the motivations that drive business leaders beyond profit.

Join City A.M. as we uncover the stories of those who are making a difference in the business world, whether through charity, innovation, or inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. Meet the leaders who prove that success is measured not just in dollars, but in impact.

More Than Money EP 1

In this episode of More than Money, City A.M.’s multimedia journalist Larissa Howie visits Business by Design, a free academy for young people between the ages of 18-20. She speaks with Kurt Geiger’s CEO Neil Clifford about his motive behind the project and discovers why he’s passionate about helping give young people a leg up.

The academy, launched by the Kurt Geiger Kindness Foundation, focuses on helping those from underrepresented backgrounds enter the creative industry. But is there more to it than money?

More Than Money EP 2

Join us in this episode of More than Money as City A.M. multimedia journalist Larissa Howie explores the deeper mission behind Sculpted by Aimee.

Beyond selling makeup, CEO and founder Aimee Connolly shares the brand’s commitment to making a difference in people’s lives.

“We’re not solving heart problems or saving lives, but what we can do is have a real impact on how people feel. And that is magic,” says Aimee Connolly. Discover the inspiring story behind Sculpted by Aimee’s partnership with ‘Look Good Feel Better’, a charity dedicated to boosting the confidence of cancer patients.