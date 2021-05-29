More than half of thirty-somethings jabbed in last fortnight

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock said this afternoon that more than half or all thirty-somethings have received a Covid-19 jab.

The news came as it was revealed Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, had been given her jab at the Science Museum.

The milestone is good news for the UK’s rollout as many had feared take-up would be lower among younger Brits.

Covid-19 itself was significantly more of a threat to those up the age scale, with deaths among under-40s rare.

The UK’s swift rollout has raised hopes of a full reopening of society on June 21, though the increase in cases of the Indian variant is raising concerns in Government.