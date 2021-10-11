More than 1.2m construction jobs could be created if economy goes fully 'green'

If the UK economy went ‘green’, around one million manufacturing and construction jobs could be created by 2050, according to a business group.

Make UK said a third of manufacturing firms are suffering from a skills gap, highlighting the need for more support from the Government.

A survey of almost 200 manufacturers suggested that most are training staff in the latest technologies so they have the right skills for the greening of the economy. Almost half of respondents said training for so-called “green skills” should be at a higher level.

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, said: “Britain’s manufacturers have long shown that they are at the forefront of innovation globally and they have already gone a long way to improve their processes and production in the quest to reach Net Zero.

“In order that they continue at speed, business needs Government to play its part in driving the process forward.

“Government needs to prioritise educational resources to make sure there is an increased provision of training at the higher skill levels of degree.

“This will help to make sure industry has the skills it needs to take advantage of the opportunities in the digital and green economy.

“They should look to implement a green skills tax credit to encourage manufacturers to train their employees in the latest green skills.”

Paul Struthers of business firm Sage, which helped with the research, added: “Businesses’ ability to harness the right skills will be vital, as well as measures to incentivise businesses to invest in people and carbon reductions.”

The report predicted that 1.2m jobs could be created in the manufacturing and construction sector by 2050 in a green economy.