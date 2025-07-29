More Fields Of Gold await Gosden’s grey at Goodwood

Field Of Gold was impressive in the St James’s Palace at Royal Ascot

RACING fans searching for a golden moment at Goodwood are likely to find it with John and Thady Gosden’s grey in Wednesday’s feature Sussex Stakes (3.05pm).

Every so often a generational great emerges and FIELD OF GOLD looks as though he has the potential to become one.

He has a nearly flawless record this season, winning three of his four starts, with his only slip up coming in the 2000 Guineas, and had that race been run again he would probably have prevailed.

Since then, he has put the best of his generation in their place in both the Irish 2000 Guineas and the St James’s Palace at Royal Ascot.

Now he steps into open company to take on his elders for the first time, but I don’t envisage that being any problem for this brilliant son of Kingman.

Field Of Gold has plenty of his father’s star qualities, including an exceptional ability to travel in his races.

Interestingly, ratings experts Timeform make Field Of Gold 132p, the same rating that Kingman held going into the Sussex, and I think he can emulate his sire by winning this.

He is far too short to be worth backing, but with World Pool in operation there is the potential for a good return if we can crack the Quinella (pick the first two finishers).

With a strong gallop likely in this contest, courtesy of pacemakers Qirat and Serengeti, it could see a few at bigger prices hit the frame.

ROSALLION isn’t a big price as second favourite, but he could still go off bigger than he should do due to the presence of Field Of Gold.

While he hasn’t hit the heights of his three-year-old season in two runs this campaign, Richard Hannon’s contender is capable of high-class form at his best and it was a good effort last time when just denied by Docklands in the Queen Anne at Ascot.

A strong pace will suit him and he looks the most likely to chase Field Of Gold home.

One at a big price to throw into our Quinella is CARL SPACKLER, who was a three-time Grade One winner when trained in America and has since switched to Australian trainer Ciaron Maher.

He was only three lengths behind Rosallion on his reappearance after over two months off the track in the Queen Anne.

Read more Angellica a Fair bet to Ghost past her Goodwood rivals

Better can be expected now and he looks a big price, so if one of the top two disappoints and he hits the frame, we could be looking at a nice payout.

Earlier on the card, some speedy juveniles are set to rattle down Goodwood’s five-furlong straight in the Molecomb Stakes (2.30pm).

LADY IMAN has already proved herself at this level, having beaten Royal Ascot winner True Love at the Curragh in May and then followed up in Group Three company at Naas.

She probably bumped into a classy Ballydoyle sort in the Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh last time, and this return to five furlongs looks in her favour.

With Ryan Moore in the saddle for the first time, she’s the one to be with in the World Pool Win market.

MILITARY CODE bounced back from his flop in the Coventry when narrowly going down over five furlongs at Sandown.

Charlie Appleby’s two-year-old will be suited to this easier five furlongs and is one to include in a Quinella.

POINTERS WEDNESDAY

Lady Iman (Win) 2.30pm Goodwood

Lady Iman, Military Code

(Quinella) 2.30pm Goodwood

Field Of Gold, Rosallion, Carl Spackler

(Quinella) 3.05pm Goodwood