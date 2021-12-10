More Christmas No.1s than The Beatles? LadBaby shoot for top spot yet again with the help of Ed Sheeran and Elton John

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LadBaby are going for UK Christmas number once again this year with Sausage Rolls For Everyone, a spin off from Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s new festive hit.

YouTube stars Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have raised money for the Trussell Trust food bank charity with their sausage roll-themed singles since 2018.

Previous number ones of the group include Don’t Stop me Eatin’, I Love Sausage Rolls and We Built This City.

Sheeran said he was “proud” to be supporting and featuring on LadBaby’s single this Christmas, and if it reaches number one, this would mean that LadBaby would overtake the Spice Girls and Beatles as the act with the most consecutive Christmas number ones.

In a statement, Hoyle said: “Ed and Elton are pop royalty and they’ve both had huge success at Christmas, so we’re honoured and excited to be coming together to help families this Christmas… with the power of sausage rolls.”

The charity song will be released on 17 December.